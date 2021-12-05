Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins split their weekend series against the Shimane Susanoo Magic. (c) B.LEAGUE



The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins couldn't make it three wins in a row in the B.League, as they fell short 94-86 against the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

One day after holding on for an 82-73 win against Shimane, the Dolphins were outplayed in the second half to see their brief winning streak snapped by the visiting team.

Shimane broke away in the third period, out-scoring Nagoya 29-23 to turn a tied game into a 66-60 advantage heading into the fourth frame.

Shimane led by 12 points in the third, with Reid Travis' triple making it 66-54 with 1:29 to play. Nagoya worked its way back behind Ray Parks, who scored six straight points -- including four free throws -- to keep the Dolphins within striking distance.

A Scott Eatherton jumper to open the fourth made it a four-point game, but Shimane pulled away again thanks to Perrin Buford and Seiya Ando. Ando's triple restored a double-digit lead, 77-67, with seven minutes to go.

Buford pushed the lead to 14 points, 86-72, with just under five minutes left before Nagoya uncorked a 10-4 run, capped by a Takumi Sato three-pointer that pushed them within eight points, 90-82, with 51 seconds left.

Buford was steady at the line, however, and his free throws erased Nagoya's comeback hopes.

Travis led Shimane with 25 points and 13 boards, while Buford came off the bench for 21 points and Ando had 17.

Saito had 24 points for Nagoya, while Eatherton had 17 points and 10 boards. Parks finished with 13 points and three assists.

The Diamond Dolphins will play Kyoto Hannaryz next week.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano scored four points in Ibaraki's 111-103 defeat to defending B.League champion Chiba Jets.

John Mooney put up 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Jets, who led by as much as 15 points but had to hold off a late charge by the Robots.

Ibaraki came within four points, 105-101, with 55 seconds to go off a split at the line by Eric Jacobsen, but Shuta Hara responded with a three-pointer on the other end to keep Chiba in control.

Yuki Togashi added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Chiba.

Marc Trasolini led Ibaraki with 31 points, while Atsunobu Hirao had 21 points and seven assists. Gomez de Liano scored all of his points from the free throw line in just under 13 minutes of playing time.

Ibaraki is now at 2-13 heading into next weekend's games against Shimane.