Chris de Chavez and Platinum Karaoke are headed to the quarter-finals in Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Platinum Karaoke is the first team to punch a ticket to the quarter finals of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo tournament.

This, after they stamped their class in Pool A, winning all three of their assignments on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Platinum's 3x3 vets Karl Dehesa, JR Alabanza, Chris de Chavez and Ryan Monteclaro defeated Cavitex, 21-13; out-dueled Leg 3 winner Sista in a physical encounter, 21-17; then capped Day 1 with a comfortable 20-12 triumph over Limitless App.

Platinum Karaoke has made the quarter finals in every leg of the PBA 3x3 competition so far, and in Leg 4 they did so with a game to spare. They will go for a sweep of Pool A on Sunday against winless Zamboanga Valientes (0-3).

Leg 2 victor Meralco and Leg 3 third-placer Terrafirma went two-for-two to pace the quarterfinal chase in Pool B and C, respectively.

Bolts crew Tonino Gonzaga, Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa and Dexter Maiquez prevailed over Leg 3 runner-up Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-17, then followed up with a 21-16 verdict over Barangay Ginebra.

Also off to a hot start in Pool C were the Dyip's Dhon Reverente, Terrence Tumalip, Matt Salem and Jebb Bulawan, who continued their fine form from last weekend's podium finish.

The Dyip, who are dedicating their campaign to skipper Roider Cabrera who underwent angioplasty last week, clobbered NorthPort, 19-9, then banked on Tumalip's clutch buckets down the stretch to beat Purefoods, 18-15.

Limitless' Brandon Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymarc Caduyac and Marvin Hayes carried a 2-1 record in Pool A, after a 21-7 rout of the Zamboanga Valientes and a 21-19 win over Cavitex.

The Braves finished their elims slate with an even 2-2, their Ws coming at the expense of Leg 3 winner Sista and Zamboanga via identical 21-15 scorelines. The Super Sealers beat the Valientes, 22-9, in between the setbacks to Cavitex and Platinum for 1-2.

In Pool B, Pioneer split its two Day 1 outings, emerging victorious over San Miguel Beer, 21-13, before that setback to Meralco. The Beermen, owner of an 18-16 win over the Gin Kings, were also at 1-1.

Leg 1 ruler TnT Tropang Giga, debuting Martin Gozum in place of the ACL-hit Jeremiah Gray, and the Purefoods Titans had similar 1-1 marks behind spotless Terrafirma in Pool C.

The Tropang Giga opened with a 21-15 drubbing of NorthPort but dropped a 19-21 heartbreaker to the Titans. Purefoods stumbled to a 15-18 defeat to the Dyip before its bounceback against TnT.

The battle royale for quarterfinal spots continue Sunday as the squads wrap up their elims schedules.

After the last six matchups in pool play, the knockout battle for the eighth berth and the succeeding quarters, semis and finals immediately fire off.