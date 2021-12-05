Allana Lim of the Parañaque Lady Aces was named WNBL MVP on Sunday. Photo courtesy of NBL-Pilipinas.



MANILA - Veteran forward Allana Lim of the Parañaque Lady Aces was named as the first-ever Most Valuable Player of the Women's National Basketball League-Pilipinas on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The 33-year-old Lim, a product of Far Eastern University, earned the award after topping the voting among players, members of the media, and the league's office.

The 5-foot-10 forward averaged 16.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, steering the Lady Aces to an elimination round sweep.

"Speechless ako," said Lim, who has played as an import in overseas leagues before finding a home in the WNBL. "Unang-una, nagpapasalamat sa buong WNBL dahil nabigyan tayong mga Pinay ballers ng sariling liga natin. For the past decade na naglalaro ako sa ibang bansa, iba pa rin yung dito ka sa bansa mo naglalaro.

"Maraming salamat sa opportunity na binigay niyo sa amin at hindi magiging successful ito kung wala kayo. At sa lahat ng Pinay ballers natin, maraming salamat sa inyo. Nawa'y sana magtuloy-tuloy ang liga natin," she added.

Meanwhile, Raiza Palmera-Dy was named Rookie of the Year, even as her team, the Glutagence Glow Boosters, was forced to forfeit its campaign after its owner failed to settle their franchise fee.

The league still crowned a Rookie of the Year since all of its players are still considered rookies since this is the WNBL's first season as a professional league.

Palmera-Dy normed a league-leading 18.7 points with 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest.

"Like Allana said, nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng bumubuo sa ligang ito," said the 31-year-old Palmera-Dy, who is also a product of FEU.

Lim and Palmera-Dy headline the league's Mythical Five team.

Also composing the All-WNBL team are Quezon's Kat Araja (6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists/game), Taguig's Janeth Sison (8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 assists), and Paranaque's Jhenn Angeles (5.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds)

Quezon's Chicky Faraon was voted as the Defensive Player of the Season. She averaged 5.9 defensive rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Finally, Taguig's Karla Manuel garnered 39.52-percent of the votes to win the Sportsmanship Award.