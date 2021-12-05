Kai Sotto sits out anew as 36ers fall to Hawks

The Adelaide 36ers are 0-2 to start the NBL season. Photo courtesy of the the Adelaide 36ers on Instagram.



The Adelaide 36ers absorbed a second consecutive defeat in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), bowing 81-71 to the Illawarra Hawks at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Filipino center Kai Sotto missed his second straight game due to knee soreness. Joining him at the sidelines were Emmanuel Malou (knee soreness) and Sunday Dech (quadricep).

The 36ers fell to 0-2 in the 2021-22 NBL season, having lost their season opener 85-73 to the Perth Wildcats on Friday.

Adelaide led 16-13 after the opening frame but were comprehensively outplayed in the next two quarters, with the visitors building a 66-50 advantage after the third frame.

After snatching a 40-35 lead at the break, the Hawks scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to put the game away.

The lead ballooned to 19 points, 79-60, midway through the fourth quarter after a three-pointer by Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

A late flurry by Cameron Bairstow and Mitch Mccarron got the 36ers within 10 points, but it was too little, too late for the home team.

Bairstow led the 36ers with 15 points off the bench, and Isaac Humphries added 13 points. Adelaide gave away 23 points off 21 turnovers.

Duop Reath paced Illawarra with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Justinian Jessup had 17 points.

According to the NBL, this is the first 0-2 start in Adelaide's history.

They will try to grab their first win against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday.

