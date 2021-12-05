Dwight Ramos, Toyama fall to Ryukyu

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses were beaten anew by the Ryukyu Golden Kings. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Ryukyu Golden Kings handed Toyama a second straight loss in the B.League, as they overwhelmed the visiting Grouses 80-69 on Sunday at the Okinawa Arena.

After trailing 19-21 at the end of the first period, the Golden Kings turned the tide in the second quarter where they out-scored Toyama, 22-10, to take control of the game.

Ryukyu seized a 41-31 lead at the break and piled it on in the third frame, where Jack Cooley waxing hot to help the Golden Kings extend their lead.

Dwayne Evans led the way for the hosts with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Cooley scored 13 points off the bench. Allen Durham, the former Meralco Bolts import, had eight points and seven rebounds in just under 17 minutes of action.

Ryukyu completed a weekend sweep of the Grouses after beating them 91-66 on Saturday.

Toyama now has a 4-12 win-loss record.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos scored 14 points though he shot just 4-of-14 from the field. Ramos also had four rebounds but committed four of Toyama's 18 turnovers.

Julian Mavunga paced Toyama with 19 points and seven assists, and Brice Johnson added 18 points and 15 boards.

The Grouses will next play Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars next weekend.

