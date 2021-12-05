Dominant Parañaque on brink of WNBL crown

Veteran forward Allana Lim led the way in Paranaque's victory over Taguig. Photo courtesy of NBL-Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Parañaque was rarely threatened in a wire-to-wire 60-53 triumph over Taguig in Game 1 of the Women's National Basketball League-Pilipinas Finals, Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga.

With the win, the Lady Aces are on the brink of securing the championship in the first professional season of the pioneering women's basketball league. They also extended their winning streak to 11 games.

It was a dominant victory for the top-seeded Lady Aces, who outscored the Lady Generals 19-2 to open the game. Taguig didn't convert a field goal in the first 10 minutes of the contest, with their points coming off two charities by Chu Bacaro.

Taguig scored its first field goal a minute and nine seconds into the second quarter.

Parañaque's lead ballooned to 28 points in the third period, 53-25, after a rare four-point play by AJ Gloriani.

The second and third stringers of Lady Aces were plugged in the final frame.

Allana Lim led Parañaque's demolition crew with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting with 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

Gloriani added 11 points while Clare Castro got eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Aces.

Bacaro was the leading scorer of Taguig, who will fight for dear life on Sunday, with 17 points and six rebounds. Wiz Duazo chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds as they were limited to just a measly 21-percent shooting from the field by the suffocating Parañaque defense.

The Scores:

Parañaque 60 - Lim 15, Gloriani 11, Castro 8, Siat 6, Galicia 6, Ventura 3, Reyes 2, Alcoy 2, Solis 2, Tolentino 2, Dela Merced 2, Angles 1, Bahuyan 0, Tingcang 0, Santos 0.

Taguig 53 - Bacaro 17, Duazo 11, Capilit 9, Del Carmen 4, Sison 3, Felisarta 3, Gandalla 2, Chan 2, Positos 1, Ventura 1, Hortaleza 0, Batnag 0, Manuel 0, Miranda 0.

Quarterscores: 19-2, 35-12, 53-29, 60-53.