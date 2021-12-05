Home  >  Sports

Cariño, Juan GDL benched as Tokyo Z routs Aomori

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2021 06:16 PM

Juan Gomez de Liaño and fellow Filipino import Kemark Cariño did not play on Sunday. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE 
Neither Filipino player saw action in Earthfriends Tokyo Z's 83-64 demolition of Aomori Wat's in the second division of the B.League, Sunday at the Hachinohe City East Gymnasium.

It was a bounce back win for Tokyo Z, which absorbed an 89-65 defeat from Aomori on Saturday.

Tokyo Z set the tone of the game with a 22-14 opening quarter, and never trailed en route to third win of the 2021-22 season against 16 defeats.

Joshua Crawford led Tokyo Z with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Kotaro HIsaoka and Takumi Masuko each had 16 points. 

Renaldo Dixon scored 16 points for Aomori Wat's.
 

