Cariño, Juan GDL benched as Tokyo Z routs Aomori

Juan Gomez de Liaño and fellow Filipino import Kemark Cariño did not play on Sunday. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE



Neither Filipino player saw action in Earthfriends Tokyo Z's 83-64 demolition of Aomori Wat's in the second division of the B.League, Sunday at the Hachinohe City East Gymnasium.

Aomori rested Kemark Cariño and Tokyo Z did the same for Juan Gomez de Liaño for Sunday's game.

It was a bounce back win for Tokyo Z, which absorbed an 89-65 defeat from Aomori on Saturday.

Tokyo Z set the tone of the game with a 22-14 opening quarter, and never trailed en route to third win of the 2021-22 season against 16 defeats.

Joshua Crawford led Tokyo Z with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Kotaro HIsaoka and Takumi Masuko each had 16 points.

Renaldo Dixon scored 16 points for Aomori Wat's.

