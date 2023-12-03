Thirdy's San-En, Parks' Nagoya continue winning ways

Ray Parks Jr of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (c) B.LEAGUE

The San-En NeoPhoenix and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins extended their winning streaks in the 2023-24 season of the B.League on Sunday.

San-En made it five wins in a row after a 100-79 demolition of the Dwight Ramos-less Levanga Hokkaido at the Hokkai Kita-yale. Thirdy Ravena contributed seven points, three rebounds, and two steals in the win.

Six players were in double-digits for the NeoPhoenix, led by Ryusei Sasaki and Yante Maten with 16 points each. San-En shot 52.9% from the field in the big win.

They improved to 14-2, taking the No. 1 spot in the Central Conference.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Dolphins pushed their winning streak to six games thanks to a 79-69 win over the Ibaraki Robots at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Ray Parks Jr. had two points and three rebounds in a 16-minute stint for Nagoya. They were led by Robert Franks, who torched Ibaraki for 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting with four boards.

The Diamond Dolphins improved to 13-3. They are now No. 1 in the Western Conference.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings bounced back from yesterday's loss with an 84-82 escape of the Seahorses Mikawa at the Wing Arena Kariya. Former University of the Philippines star Carl Tamayo was scoreless in two minutes.

The defending champions improved to 12-4, good for No. 2 in the west behind Nagoya.

Other Filipinos in Division 1 were not as fortunate on Sunday.

Matthew Wright was scoreless in 19 minutes as the Kyoto Hannaryz lost to the Toyama Grouses, 92-86. The result ended Kyoto's three-game winning streak; it also gave Toyama its first win of the season after 15 consecutive losses.

AJ Edu did not see action in the Grouses' breakthrough win.

RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors fell to the Akita Northern Happinets, 80-70, at the White Ring. Abarrientos had 13 points, four assists, four rebounds, and a steal in the defeat.

Shinshu is now 4-12 in the season.

