Pampanga sweeps Bacoor for MPBL championship

MANILA -- The Pampanga Giant Lanterns are champions of the 2023 MPBL Fifth Season after completing a sweep of Bacoor in the finals, Saturday at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

The Giant Lanterns held on for an 82-77 win in Game 3 of the best-of-5 series.

Led by MVP Justine Baltazar and standout Encho Serrano, Pampanga capped their dominant campaign that included sweeps in earlier rounds.

Despite being hobbled by illness, Baltazar still produced a well-rounded game of 11 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block.

MJ Garcia had nine points and Allen Liwag contributed four points and 11 boards for the team coached by Pampanga governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda.

Bacoor drew 20 points from Jhan Nermal, 15 from James Kwekuteye, and 11 from Jhaymo Eguilos in a losing effort.