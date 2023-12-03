NU coach Aris Dimaunahan. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – National University's chances of keeping the UAAP women's basketball title are still alive -- and it's a chance that the Lady Bulldogs relish.

This, according to NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan, after the Lady Bulldogs escaped the University of Santo Tomas, 72-70, in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball finals on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

"Buhay pa kami. Today's mindset was just to stay alive, stay in the present. We don't even think of Game 1, we don't even think of Game 3. Our focus is Game 2 only," Dimaunahan said in the postgame conference.

"[I'm] proud of the ladies for doing a great job today, turning the tide around, playing for each other, and walang nag-quit sa amin," he added as he praised the players for not giving up.

NU needed to hack out defensive stops in the closing moments in the fourth quarter to protect their precarious lead, including an attempt from UST's Kent Pastrana on the break.

May May Canuto did not give up as she stripped the ball from the hands of the UST star with just 17.4 seconds remaining.

"Hats off to our ladies for really not giving up. Parang lamang si Pastrana nang three steps, pero hinabol pa rin ni May May," Dimaunahan said.

"May May came all away from that deep corner, they got the ball in the break, 'di nag-give up 'yung player natin. By working hard, na-reward kami ng extra possession," he added.

The NU Bulldogs now need to win on Wednesday at the same venue to extend their dynastic rule in collegiate women's basketball for an eighth consecutive season.

