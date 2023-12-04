MMA: Biagtan, Bumina-ang eye strong end to 2023

Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan and Carlo Von Bumina-ang. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Two Filipino fighters look to end the year on a high note when they compete at ONE Friday Fights 44 on December 8 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan collides with Afghan stud Babar Ali, while Carlo Von Bumina-ang puts his unbeaten streak on the line against Turkish-Russian debutante Ilyas Dursun.

Biagtan is coming off a massive first round technical knockout win over Deepak Bhardwaj at ONE Friday Fights 38 last October, where he also bagged a THB 350,000 (est. PHP 550,000) bonus. The T-Rex MMA stalwart improved to 2-0 at The Home of Martial Arts.

Another win on Friday can put Biagtan closer to his goal of making it to the top five of the flyweight ladder in the ONE Athlete Rankings.

Bumina-ang, meanwhile, looks to showcase his wares after a split decision victory over Denis Andreev at ONE Friday Fights 37: Bohic vs. Kacem.

A victory for Bumina-ang will be a confidence-booster for Team Lakay, after the loss of Carlos “Limitless” Alvarez to Nachyn “Samurai” Sat at ONE Friday Fights 43.