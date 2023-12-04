Courtesy: Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo during Game 1 of their M5 World Championship match against Team SMG. Courtesy: Moonton Games​

MANILA (UPDATED) - Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo starred as Blacklist International escaped Malaysia's Team SMG, 2-1 in the M5 World Championship group stages at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City, a step closer to qualifying to the knockout stages.

The MPL Philippines Season 11 best rookie had a double MVP showing in Games 1 and 2, accounting for 90 percent kill participation in both matches.

Blacklist International cruised through Game 1, with Yue racking up 7 assists on top of 2 kills with a 90 percent kill participation rate.

Team SMG fought back with Malaysian Aeliff Adam "Smooth" Md Ariff setting the tempo through three early kills on Blacklist. From there, Team SMG dominated.

Blacklist bucked off a slow start in Game 3 by shutting down Lu "Sasa" Khai Bean and Smooth to get better control of the map objectives, en route to the win.

Sasa was completely shut off, not getting any kill on the table.

Blacklist International currently top the Group B standings with a 2-0 record, behind them are Turkey's FireFlux Esports which they are set to face on Thursday, December 7.