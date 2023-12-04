FEU’s L-Jay Gonzales with his Mythical Five award. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — L-Jay Gonzales capped off his UAAP career alongside the league’s best stars with a Mythical Five selection.

Despite not being able to lead his squad into a postseason appearance, the 5-foot-11 floor general of the FEU Tamaraws displayed a stellar Season 86 performance after putting up 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 steals in 14 games.

This resulted in him being the league’s fifth-best player according to statistical points.

For Gonzales, his coaches, teammates, and the whole Morayta-based community must be credited for his success.

“Unang-una, nagpapasalamat ako sa mga teammates and coaches ko,” he said after getting his hardware on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Hindi ko naman makukuha ‘to kung hindi dahil sa mga coaches na pinu-push ako every game, at sa FEU community din. Hindi ko ‘to makukuha kung ‘di dahil sa kanila.”

His next step now that he’s concluded his collegiate career is to play in the MPBL with the Quezon Huskers, and Gonzales described this development as a brand new journey.

“Ibang journey na naman yung papasukan ko so kailangan ko magtrabaho ulit and kailangan kong ibigay lahat ng makakaya ko,” bared the Isabela-native.

But first, the speedy guard said that he would focus on recovering from his foot injuries.

“March pa [ako maglalaro sa MPBL], pero magte-train na ko sa January. Papatanggal muna ako ng bone spurs sa December 6, then after, mag rehab ako, then deretso na siguro sa training,” he said.

Gonzales then went on to reveal that his stint in the MPBL is only one of his many steps en route to playing in much bigger leagues, either here or abroad.

“Pangarap natin makapunta sa ibang bansa, lahat naman gusto umabot dun. Kung ‘di naman umabot, may PBA naman,” he said.

The outgoing guard admitted that he is hearing some interest from teams abroad, but nothing has been officially communicated to him as of present.

“Ang mindset ko muna, recover muna sa paa then focus muna sa MPBL. Marami na akong naririnig, pero wala pa naman,” he ended.

