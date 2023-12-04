Austria's Seidl, Pristauz rule Nuvali world beach volley tilt

Handout/PNVF

MANILA -- Austria's Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz swept the Australian pair of Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert, 21-18, 21-16, to rule the men's division of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge on Sunday night.

The Austrian pair, ranked 27th in the world, lost just one set through their six matches at the Nuvali Sand Courts in Santa Rosa City.

Pristauz fired 15 points on seven hits, six blocks and two aces while Seidl uncorked 13 points on 12 attacks and a block as the Austrians annexed their third medal in the Pro Tour.

They had previously finished with a bronze medal in the La Paz Challenge in Mexico and won gold in the Goa Challenge in India before the Nuvali leg of the competition.

Seidl and Pristauz absorbed their lone set defeat against the world No. 37 duo of Joao Pedrosa and Hugo Campos of Portugal in the quarterfinals, 15-21, 21-17, 15-10.

They went on to sweep No. 44 Javier and Joaquin Bello of England, 21-13, 22-20, in the semis.

World No. 11 Patrikas Stankevicius and Audrius Knasas of Lithuania went on to defeat the Bello brothers, 23-21, 17-21, 15-10, in the bronze-medal match.