Gian Mamuyac and Rain Or Shine next take on top seed Bay Area Dragons on Friday. PBA Media Bureau

Andrei Caracut scored 19 points off the bench to lead Rain Or Shine to a 110-100 victory over NLEX on Sunday, completing the quarterfinal cast of the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Gian Mamuyac added 15 for the Elasto Painters, who helped coach Yeng Guiao eliminate his former team at PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Guiao and co. next face top seed Bay Area Dragons, who hold a twice-to-beat advantage.

After NLEX center Justin Chua tied the game at 87, Mamuyac's layup triggered a 9-0 run by Rain Or Shine in a three-minute span for a 96-87 lead, a cushion the Elasto Painters maintained the rest of the way.

Ryan Pearson led Rain Or Shine with 24 points and nine rebounds, as he got sufficient support from his teammates.

Mike Nieto added 12 points, as six local players notched double-digit points.

Rain Or Shine and NLEX ended with identical 5-7 records at the end of the elimination round, following the Elasto Painters loss to Magnolia on Friday and the Road Warriors victory over Meralco on Wednesday.

The Rain Or Shine—Bay Area tussle is also at PhilSports Arena on Friday, followed by the Magnolia-Phoenix battle.

The quarterfinals begin on Wednesday with a pair of best-of-3 series featuring Converge and San Miguel Beer, and Barangay Ginebra and NorthPort.

Earl Clark scored 37 points to lead NLEX, the elimination of which meant all teams under the Manny Pangilinan group have been shown the exit.