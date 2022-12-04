NCAA: Letran survives Benilde to take finals opener

Colegio de San Juan de Letran survived Saint Benilde 81-75 in Game 1 of NCAA Season 98 men's basketball finals at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Knights, who are 3-0 against the Blazers this campaign, can wrap up the championship next Sunday.

Benilde rode the hot hand of league MVP Will Gozum to take control in the third quarter, but cramps forced him to remain on the bench for most of the fourth quarter.

It was the second major injury to strike the Blazers in the game, after Miguel Oczon hurt his ankle two minutes into the first quarter after landing on his defender's foot.

Game 2 returns to the Big Dome next Sunday. Game 3, if necessary, will be on December 18 at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

(More details to follow.)