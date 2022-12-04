B.League: Ray Parks help Dolphins rout Grouses

Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (C) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. did a little bit of everything in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 91-72 victory over the Toyama Grouses, Saturday at the Dolphins Arena.

The Filipino-American swingman made three of his six field goals for seven points to go with his six rebounds and six assists in a 26-minute stint. Parks was a plus-23 for the game, wherein the Dolphins pulled away in the third quarter after a tight first half.

Coty Clarke top-scored for Nagoya with 24 points on top of six rebounds, while Scott Eatherton went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field for 19 points to go along with 11 boards.

It was a bounce back win for the Dolphins, who were coming off a 70-66 loss to Ryukyu in their previous game. They improved to 11-4 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Meanwhile, Kyoto Hannaryz weathered an off shooting game from Matthew Wright to hold on for a 72-71 win over the Shinshu Brave Warriors at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright made just two of his 10 attempts for five points, though he did have five assists as Kyoto snapped a three-game losing streak.

Two free throws by Cheick Diallo with 21 seconds to go gave Kyoto a three-point cushion, 72-69, and they survived a pair of three-point attempts from Josh Hawkinson and Anthony McHenry in the ensuing Shinshu possession.

Kyoto turned the ball over with five seconds to go, giving the Brave Warriors another chance, but Louis Kurihara also bricked his triple and McHenry's follow-up was worth only two points.

Diallo led Kyoto with 18 points and 12 rebounds as they improved to 7-8 in the season.

Thirdy Ravena was held in check as San-En fell to Alvark Tokyo, 79-65, at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena missed all six of his attempts from the field and had just one point off a free throw, while also committing four turnovers in 25 minutes.

The NeoPhoenix have now lost four straight games to fall to 8-7.

Neither Kiefer Ravena nor Dwight Ramos featured in the Shiga Lakes' 115-108 victory over the Levanga Hokkaido at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Both Filipino imports are still recovering from injuries, but it was Ravena's Lakes that finally snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Kai Toews was sensational with Shiga, putting up 32 points and 15 assists while Kelvin Martin had a 29-point, 18-rebound double-double. Yusuke Karino came off the bench to score 21 points, making seven of his 14 three-pointers.

Shiga improved to 3-12 in the tournament.

Brock Motum had 27 points and seven boards for Hokkaido in their third straight loss. They now have a 4-11 record for the season.

Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington did not play in their respective teams' wins on Saturday.

Baltazar and the Hiroshima Dragonflies booked a 78-69 win over Osaka Evessa, extending their winning streak to four games for a 12-3 win-loss record.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings, meanwhile, claimed a 74-64 win over Fighting Eagles Nagoya. Their second straight win gave them a 12-3 record as well, keeping them in step with the Chiba Jets.

In the second division, Filipino-American forward Roosevelt Adams was instrumental in the Kagawa Five Arrows's 90-85 escape of the Kumamoto Volters.

Adams came off the bench to contribute 14 points and seven rebounds. Kagawa claimed a second straight win to improve to 7-11.

Nagasaki Velca weathered an off-game from Jordan Heading to defeat the Ehime Orange Vikings, 80-72. Heading was just 2-of-10 from the field in a five-point performance.

Also struggling was Greg Slaughter, who had two points and three rebounds in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 100-96 overtime loss to the Koshigaya Alphas. It was their third straight defeat, dropping them to 8-10.

Kobe Paras did not play in Altiri Chiba's 90-86 win over the Yamagata Wyverns.