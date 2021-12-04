Stephan Schröck has already joined the practices of the Philippine men's national football team preparing for the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Azkals, to be bannered by team skipper Schröck and Bienvenido Marañon, are seeking a breakthrough after reaching the semifinals 4 times in the past 5 tournaments.

Schröck joined the team in their practice in Singapore.

The Filipinos will meet Group A foes Singapore on December 8, Timor Leste on December 11, Thailand on December 14, and Myanmar on December 18.

The top two teams in each of the two groups will advance to the semis.

