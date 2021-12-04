Undefeated boxer Carl Jammes Martin was crowned the new Philippine super bantamweight champion by dethroning veteran Mark Anthony Geraldo on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Hingyon town, Ifugao native outpointed Geraldo and won the bout via unanimous decision after 12 rounds at Elorde Sports Complex in Sucat, Parañaque.

The judges saw it 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113, all for Martin, who improved his record to 18-0 with 15 knockouts.

Geraldo, the only fighter thus far to have scored a victory against longtime world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, fell to 38-10-3.

In the main event, 3-time Southeast Asian Game gold medalist and a 2016 Rio Olympian Charly Suarez extended his unbeaten run by outclassing Delmar Pellio.

The judges all scored in favor of Suarez, 99-89, 89-89 and 100-88 after 10 rounds in a super-featherweight bout.

Pellio fell to his first defeat in 10 fights. Suarez improved to 10-0.

