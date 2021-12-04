Ray Parks scored 20 points to steer Nagoya past Shimane 82-73 in the Japan B.League Saturday at Dolphins Arena.

Parks, who broke out of a quiet first half, also grabbed 4 rebounds to go with 2 assists in Diamond Dolphins' second straight win.

Takumi Saito added 14 points and dished out 8 assists and 3 rebounds to help Nagoya improve to 9-6.

Nagoya fought back from a 46-36 deficit, unleashing a 15-4 run in the third quarter to pull within 51-50 with barely 5 minutes to go.

Reid Travis paced Susanoo Magic with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Shimane fell to 10-5.

