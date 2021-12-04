Kobe Paras and Niigata stumbled to another defeat on Saturday after bowing to Akita 79-62 in the Japan B.League at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Paras scored 9 points as Northern Happinets coasted to an easy win.

Akita led by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter while handing Niigata their 13th loss in 15 games.

Rosco Allen paced Albirex with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Colton Iverson finished with 21 points for Akita, while Jordan Glynn added 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

In Division II, Aomori stamped out an 89-65 win over Tokyo Z.

As Kemark Carino watch the game from the bench, Earthfriends’ Juan Gomez de Liano was held to just 2 points and 2 rebounds.

From a 46-35 halftime lead, Wats broke away with a 25-point explosion in the third quarter while holding Earthfriends to just 12.

Aomori went up to 3-12 while dropping Tokyo Z to 2-13.

