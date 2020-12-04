PBA: Tropang Giga blow out Ginebra for breakthrough win; PH Cup finals at 2-1

Troy Rosario and TNT cut the 2020 Philippine Cup finals deficit to 2-1 on Friday. PBA Media Bureau

Roger Pogoy scored 18 points, JP Erram added a double-double, and TNT Tropang Giga clamped down on Barangay Ginebra in the second quarter en route to an 88-67 win in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals Friday.

Erram finished with 12 points and 14 and rebounds, and Troy Rosario contributed 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga, as Tropang Giga, without Ray Parks Jr. for a second straight game, cut the best-of-7 series deficit to 2-1.

TNT can tie the series on Sunday.

Rosario said Tropang Giga knew how much trouble they'd be in if they lost Game 3.

"Siguro 'yung sense of urgency, 'yung down kami, parang ang hirap isipin. Kailangan lumaban," said Rosario, who shot 7 of 9 from the field and got 2 blocks.

After trailing 26-21 in the first quarter, TNT went on a 16-2 run to go up 37-28 late in the second.

Ginebra didn't make a field goal until the 2:11 mark, courtesy of an Aljon Mariano bucket.

Coach Tim Cone and co. rallied in the third to come to within 56-54, thanks to a layup by LA Tenorio, but triples by Jayson Castro, Jay Washington and Ryan Reyes gave TNT back a double-digit lead from which Ginebra would never recover.

"Masaya lang kami dahil we stuck to our roles, kung ganoon ang gagawain namin we have a better chance of winning the game," TNT head coach Bong Ravena said.

"Ginebra siguro medyo minalas, hindi masyadong nakaka-shoot."

Jayson Castro tallied 15 points and 10 assists for TNT, which hit 13 3-pointers, more than twice as Ginebra's output (6).

Tenorio led Ginebra with 19 points to go with 5-of-6 shooting from downtown. The rest of his teammates shot 1-of-12 3-pointers.

Stanley Pringle, who had 24 and 34 points, respectively in Games 1 and 2, was held to 11 points in Game 3.

Ravena said TNT ticked two important boxes in its to-do list -- limit the opponent's top scorer and stay poised when Ginebra made a run.

"Last game, we led by 15, then wala natalo pa kami," Ravena said.

"Dito naman, we have to protect our lead. Alam naman namin ang capabilities of Ginebra. We have to be consistent on defense. Hindi lang namin napa-score si Stanley, malaking bagay na agad iyon."