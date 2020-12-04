PBA: Thompson, Ginebra wary of Tropang Giga side avoiding 3-0 hole

Despite enjoying a 2-0 series lead in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals, Scottie Thompson said Barangay Ginebra cannot afford to sleep on TNT Tropang Giga.

Proof was Roger Pogoy's play in Game 2 of the best-of-7 series, where he exploded for 38 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting.

"Lights out si Pogoy (sa Game 2). So tingnan natin kung ano ang magiging adjustment namin sa kanya sa defense," Thompson said in an article posted on the PBA website.

Ginebra had to gut out a Game 2 victory, in which Thompson, LA Tenorio, and Japeth Aguilar struggled from the field.

The Kings only managed to take control in the final 30 seconds when Thompson scored a dagger 3 that gave Ginebra an 87-85 lead.

Ginebra held on to take a 92-90 win.

Besides Pogoy, Thompson said Ginebra was wary of other TNT shooters.

Parks, down with a strained left calf in Game 2, could be back in the active roster by Friday's Game 3.

"So mas tough game (talaga) sa Game 3," said Thompson.