PBA schedules 2021 rookie draft on March 14

The PBA announced Friday it has set a deadline for the submission of requirements for all applicants in the coming rookie draft.

According to the league's website, the application forms for the draft will be available starting December 7 (Monday).

"The date gives applicants, both local and (US-based Filipino) players, at least a month to complete their needed requirements before the deadline of submission on January 27, 2021," the league said in a statement.

The rookie draft will take place on March 14.

The rookie application and draft proceedings were discussed during the PBA board meeting on Thursday.

The league has decided to do away with the required stint in the D-League for the coming draft.

Incoming PBA rookies were required to play at least 7 games in one D-League conference, with foreign-based Filipino players required to play at least seven games in two conferences.

Due to the global health crisis, however, the Aspirants' Cup was cancelled this year, and the PBA has yet to hold D-League games again.