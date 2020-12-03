PBA: Ginebra looks to push TNT to the brink

TNT Tropang Giga is looking to avoid a nearly insurmountable 0-3 hole against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra has the momentum heading into Game 3 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals, where they will try to move to within a win of claiming the crown against TNT Tropang Giga.

The Gin Kings overhauled a 15-point deficit on Wednesday night's Game 2 to seize a 92-90 win, and with it, a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

It was another gut punch of a defeat for the Tropang Giga, who controlled most of the game even without Ray Parks. The explosive swingman had to sit out the contest due to a left calf strain that he sustained in their Game 1 loss.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted after the victory that Parks' absence contributed to their subpar start to the game.

"Maybe it was the absence of Bobby Ray that kinda let us down emotionally a little bit. It's always hard to, at the back of your mind, 'Bobby Ray is not there, we're gonna have an easier time.' But of course not," he said.

Even without Parks, TNT managed to build a double-digit advantage. Roger Pogoy exploded for 38 points, including five three-pointers to lead the way for the Tropang Giga.

Unfortunately for them, they ran out of firepower in the endgame. Jayson Castro and Pogoy both missed potential game-tying three-pointers in the closing minutes, while Ginebra got big time plays from Stanley Pringle and Scottie Thompson.

Still, Cone said they cannot make the mistake of relaxing again even with Parks out.

According to TNT team manager Gabby Cui, Parks remains doubtful for Game 3.

"For us to think it was gonna be any easier without Bobby Ray Parks was really wrong thinking on our part," said Cone. "And that's something we're gonna have to try to correct as we go forward."

Ginebra has not won the All-Filipino Cup since the 2006-07 season, when the team was led by Mark Caguioa and JJay Helterbrand, the eventual Finals MVP.

TNT, for its part, is looking to stay alive as it seeks its first Philippine Cup title since the 2012-13 season, when it won the last of three straight All-Filipino championships.

Game time is at 6 p.m., at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

