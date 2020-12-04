MMA: Short night for Pinoys as Rene Catalan, Jomary Torres sustain KO losses

Rene Catalan’s comeback trail took a big hit after he suffered a quick knockout in the hands of the undefeated South African Bokang Masunyane in ONE: Big Bang Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore Friday night.

Just like he planned, Catalan engaged Masunyane in a standup battle.

But the former strawweight title contender got caught with a head kick right after he freed himself from a clinch, opening a cold knockout 37 seconds into the first round.

Catalan fell to his fourth defeat in 10 fights, while Masunyane bolstered his undefeated record 8-0.

The other Filipino fighter in the card, Jomary Torres, was also stopped in the first round of her atomweight bout against unbeaten Indian opponent Ritu Phogat.

Torres, looking to rebound from successive losses since 2018, was trapped by Phogat’s sidemount at which point the Indian rained elbows on the Pinay.

The referee immediately stepped in when Torres was no longer able to defend herself.

Torres fell to her fifth career defeat in 10 fights. Phogat improved her record to 4-0.