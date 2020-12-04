MMA: ONE matches scratched, shuffled in Singapore; organizers cite COVID

Another match was scratched from ONE: Big Bang scheduled Friday night in Singapore, as the mixed martial arts promotion cited observing COVID-19 protocols.

ONE Championship announced that light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia and Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari withdrew from their respective matches.

Kryklia tested negative for COVID-19. However, he was under quarantine after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive on November 27.

Aliakbari, meanwhile, tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his fight. He has been discharged from hospital but will not participate on Friday as a precaution.

The bout involving Aliakbari has been removed from the card, while Krylia’s opponent, Murat Aygun, will remain on the card to face Anderson Silva in a light heavyweight kickboxing bout.

The bout between Marat Grigorian and Ivan Kondratev has been moved to the main event of ONE: Big Bang.

Earlier, Danny Kingad's flyweight bout against Kairat Akhmetov was also postponed after a Team Lakay cornerman tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight was replaced by a strawweight showdown between South Africa's Bokang Masunyane and the Philippines' Rene Catalan.

Also fighting in ONE: Big Bang are Filipina Jomary Torres and Ritu Phogat of India.

