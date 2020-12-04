Basketball: Logo unveiled for FIBA World Cup 2023 inspired by passion for hoops

The official logo of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was unveiled Friday as part of the organizers' #DontMissABeat campaign.

According to FIBA, the world sanctioning body for basketball, the concept for the newly designed logo for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was derived from three key elements: a heart, the Naismith Trophy and the year 2023.

"The distinctive FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 logo symbolizes our love for the game, which is shared by the organizing committees and FIBA, and it also represents the vision and passion of the event that brings together, for the first time, three host countries," said FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

The sideways heart symbolizes the passion for the game, while the Naismith Trophy is the dream for all participating teams in the World Cup.

The 23 represents the year during which the spotlight will shine across 3 host countries: the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

FIBA cited the 3 host countries' strong passion for basketball, thus the World Cup 2023 logo embodied this love of the game.

"We Filipinos are all proud to be a part of this important milestone in basketball, together with Japan and Indonesia", said Manny Pangilinan, chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas and FIBA Central Board Member.

The FIBA World Cup 2023 slated for August 25 to September 10, 2023 will take place in the 3 cities of Manila, Okinawa and Jakarta.

The group phase will take place in the aforementioned cities, with the final phase to follow in Manila.

Basketball representatives from Japan and Indonesia likewise expressed delight to take part in FIBA World Cup.

"For the first time in history, the tournament will be hosted by three countries," Japan Basketball Association president Yuko Mitsuya said.

"We will continue to work together with FIBA, the Philippines, Indonesia and the city of Okinawa to create a moment where basketball fans from all around the world will feel their hearts beat together and share the excitement of the game of basketball."

Danny Kosasih, president of PERBASI, the Indonesian national governing body for baksetball added: "The logo certainly represents all three host nations' spirit of uniting and working together with the same heartbeat to deliver the best basketball experiences that fans could ever have."

The unveiling of the logo was in step with the launch of the “Don't Miss a Beat” campaign by FIBA, an effort to keep the basketball community united and active over the next few months.

The #DontMissABeat campaign aims to encourage all fans to have fun with music beats linked to basketball on social media channels such as a dribbling contest, among other highlights. National team players from the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will be part of the campaign over the next coming weeks.

The qualification for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will take place from November 2021 to February 2023, with 80 national teams competing over six windows for the 32 spots in the World Cup. The first window of qualification will be played from November 22-30, 2021.