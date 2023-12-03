Jerwin Ancajas in action. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

MANILA -- With his WBA bantamweight title challenge still on hold, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas has decided to return home.

The former junior bantamweight king arrived in the Philippines on Saturday together with his manager-coach Joven Jimenez.

Jimenez said they are moving their training to their "Survival Camp" in Magallanes, Cavite while they wait for their fight date with WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue.

"Oo, dito muna kami magte-train sa Survival Camp," Jimenez told ABS-CBN News shortly after arriving in Cavite.

Team Ancajas has been training in the US since January and a trip back home is a welcome respite from home sickness.

"Masaya at nagkasama sama uli kami (ng pamilya)," said his coach.

Ancajas was supposed to challenge Inoue on November 15, but the Japanese has injured his ribs during training leading to the postponement of the fight.

Inoue is expected to be in shape to fight in February next year.

Jimenez also said Ancajas also wants to be with his father who has been sick.

"May sakit kasi ang papa ni Jerwin," said the coach.