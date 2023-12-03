The UST Tiger Cubs. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle-Zobel forced a three-way tie in second place after posting contrasting wins in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tiger Cubs fended off defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman, 82-81, after nearly squandering a 27-point advantage.

Meanwhile, Kieffer Alas tallied a triple-double as the Junior Archers demolished the hapless UP Integrated School, 100-76, keeping the Fighting Maroons winless.

UST and La Salle-Zobel joined National University-Nazareth School in second place, with identical 2-1 win-loss records.

The Tiger Cubs were in full control entering the final period, 71-44, but their performance went downhill from there as the Baby Tamaraws came rampaging back. Veejay Pre, Liam Salangsang, Omar Gordon, and Cabs Cabonillas led the way in a 37-point fourth quarter explosion that put FEU-Diliman back in the hunt.

With UST ahead by 11 with 1:59 left in the game, Pre and Salangsang scored 10 unanswered points before Cabonillas drilled a putback off a Dwyne Miranda miss to put FEU on top with 8.1 seconds to go, 81-80.

Off a timeout, Kurt Velasquez inbounded the ball to Carl Manding, who then initiated a give-and-go action with Doy Dungo for the game-winning layup with 2.5 ticks remaining. With one last chance to win and snatch the game, FEU found Salangsang on the left wing, throwing a triple but badly missed.

"Ang laki ng lamang so syempre tendencies ng players medyo nagrelax tapos yung FEU naman, sabi ko nga sa kanila defending champions yan hindi yan bibigay basta-basta," said UST head coach Manu Iñigo. "Sabi ko nga hanggang dulo lalaban yan, babalik yan so ayun nga nangyari nga buti nung last minute nagising yung players ko pero first nine minutes talagang flat na flat kami."

Joaquin Ludovice returned after a laundry mishap the last time out and atoned for it with 25 points and four assists. The Gilas Youth standout nearly outscored the Baby Tamaraws by his lonesome in the first half, scoring 17 opposite to their foes' 23.

Velasquez added 10 points, six rebounds, and six assists, JB Lim chipped in 10 points and six steals, while Manding the hero had 10 points as well.

Meanwhile, Alas unloaded 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists to go with a steal and a block.

"I'm just thankful to God that he gave me all this blessing. Our team naman has prepared for this moment so we just came out there confident," said Alas as they played without head coach Boris Aldeguer, who was suspended due to his ejection in their previous game.

Bonn Daja added 18 points and 11 rebounds, Waki Espina had 16 points, Charles Dimaano contributed 13 points, and Andrei Peballano rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Junior Archers with 12.

Daryl Valdeavilla tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals for UPIS, which remained winless in three games and saw its skid dating back to last season extended to 16 games.

Rocco Melicor followed with 24 points and seven rebounds while Bruce Tubongbanua had 11 points.

The scores:

First Game

UST 82 – Ludovice 25, Velasquez 10, Lim 10, Manding 10, Dungo 9, Reyes 7, Buenaflor 5, Ronquillo 2, Verzosa 2, Bucsit 2, Esteban 0, Loreto 0.

FEU-D 81 – Pre 22, Cabonilas 13, Salangsang 13, Daa 8, Gordon 8, Mecha 7, Miranda 4, Miller 4, Pascual 2, Cabigting 0, Herbito 0, De Guzman 0, Gemao 0, Burgos 0, Godoy 0.

Quarterscores: 14-8, 42-23, 71-44, 82-81

Second Game

DLSZ 100 – Alas 19, Daja 18, Espina 16, Dimaano 14, Pabellano 12, Atienza 8, Sta. Maria 5, Manganaan 4, Arejola 2, Arboleda 2, Dabao 0, Favis 0, Domangcas 0, Lopez 0, Gubat 0, Cruz 0.

UPIS 76 – Valdeavilla 26, Melicor 24, Tubongbanua 11, Hernandez 6, Gomez De Liaño 4, Rosete 3, Egea 2, Pascual 0, Uvero 0, Gepitan 0.

Quarterscores: 23-14, 47-34, 69-52, 100-76