UP Fighting Maroons’ Francis Lopez against the DLSU Green Archers during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The UP Fighting Maroons might play Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Finals without one of their stars.

This, after Francis Lopez was ruled as a "game-time decision" for their bout against the De La Salle Green Archers on Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Lopez, who is set to be named the UAAP Season 86 Rookie of the Year, is sick with the flu.

“Francis will be a game-time decision for Game 2,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde early Sunday morning.

“We’re prioritizing his health and hoping for a speedy recovery as he deals with flu,” he added.

Lopez played a vital role in the Katipunan-based squad’s huge victory over the Topex Robinson-mentored Green Archers last Wednesday, putting up 15 points, nine of which came in the vital third quarter, alongside 11 rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes of action.

State U will now be banking on team captain CJ Cansino, Game 1 hero Harold Alarcon, and the rest of the Fighting Maroons as they try to bring home the title, possibly without the 6-foot-6 Filipino-Angolan.

“Active or inactive, UP will fight with all that we have,” Monteverde assured.

UP is trying to annex a second UAAP title in three seasons, after having broken a 36-year title drought during the "bubble" in UAAP Season 84.

