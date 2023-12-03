Harold Alarcon and Coach Goldwin Monteverde of UP. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – It was De La Salle University's turn to record a blowout win in the UAAP Season 86 Finals in front of a mammoth crowd.

La Salle denied the University of the Philippines a sweep in the Finals after cruising to victory in Game 2, 82-60, on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

While the Green Archers get to live another day, the Fighting Maroons have conceded momentum as they absorb a lopsided loss coming Game 3.

Speaking to reporters in the postgame conference, Coach Goldwin Monteverde encouraged his players to accept the outcome and move to the winner-take-all match on Wednesday.

"It is what it is, kung ano nangyari today... We're gonna look inside us kung ano ang dapat naming ginawa. Importante rito may Game 3 pa, so ando'n pa 'yung tsansa namin," he said. "Learn from it lang."

La Salle won in the bench points category with 47 compared to UP's 24, while second chance buckets were also there for the green jerseys with 16, compared to the Maroons' 4.

This is the third Finals in a row that UP has lost Game 2 after winning the series opener. They were also forced into do-or-die games by the Ateneo Blue Eagles in both the Seasons 84 and 85 Finals series.

But losing in Game 2 does not change anything, Monteverde said, as Game 3 entails the same reward – the championship.

"'Pag finals, from the very start of the game dapat alam mo na what's at stake. Anong klaseng intensity, focus na haharapin mo, whatever pressure is involved here," Monteverde said.

DLSU and UP will duke it out one last time in the Season 86 finals on Wednesday at the same venue.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.