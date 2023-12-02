UAAP: UP looks to close out La Salle in Game 2

The UP Fighting Maroons and DLSU Green Archers battle in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals in Pasay City on November 29, 2023. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines has momentum on its side as the Fighting Maroons try to close out De La Salle University in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals.

Banking on a superb defense, the Fighting Maroons clobbered the Green Archers, 97-67, in Game 1 last Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.

Another win on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum will give the Fighting Maroons a second championship in the last two seasons, after triumphing in the "bubble" in Season 84.

Harold Alarcon (21 points) and Francis Lopez (15 points, 11 rebounds) were the stars for UP in their Game 1 triumph and both players stressed the need to move on quickly and shift their focus to Game 2.

"Masasabi ko lang, hindi pwedeng magsaya. Hindi pa tapos 'yung laban. After nito, mag-focus na kami sa next game," said Alarcon, a sentiment echoed by Lopez.

"Our mindset is just another game, we were just happy that we got the win. Our mission is to get two wins, now we got the first win, now we just (need) one more win," Lopez had said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Standing in their way is a La Salle side eager to not only extend their season, but also to bounce back from a sorry performance in the Finals opener. The Green Archers had entered the championship series with a nine-game winning streak, only to be brought down to earth by the Fighting Maroons.

La Salle head coach Topex Robinson urged his players to forget about their huge loss in Game 1 and adjust quickly, particularly to the physicality displayed by UP.

The Taft cagers will hope that their stars can bounce back in Game 2, particularly Kevin Quiambao who had just 11 points and was a team-worst minus-22.

"Nagulat ako sa different looks na binigay nila, and 'di ako nakapag adjust kaagad," Quiambao admitted. "Pero ayun nga good thing naman na series itong Finals so may Game 2 pa."

"This coming Game 2 expect niyo na ibang Kevin Quiambao yung lalaro," he vowed.

Game time is at 4:00 p.m.

At 12 noon, it will be the University of Santo Tomas against National University in Game 2 of the women's basketball Finals, with the Growling Tigresses also looking to wrap up their own best-of-3 series.

The Tigresses held on for a 76-72 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in Wednesday's Game 1, ending a 20-game losing streak against National U at the best possible time.

Another win will give them their first women's basketball title since 2006 -- and end NU's dynasty. The Lady Bulldogs have won seven consecutive women's basketball championships.

Also on Wednesday, the league will recognize the top individual players of the season. La Salle's Quiambao is set to be named men's MVP, while UP's Lopez is the Rookie of the Year. In the women's side, Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa is the MVP, while UP's Favour Ohno is the Rookie of the Year.

A Game 3 in either series, if necessary, will be played on Wednesday at the Big Dome.