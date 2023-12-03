UAAP: La Salle, UP stars headline Season 86 awardees

DLSU’s Evan Nelle and Kevin Quiambao, and UP’s Francis Lopez and Malick Diouf. Photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The De La Salle Green Archers and the UP Fighting Maroons showed why they are the two remaining squads in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Multiple stars from both teams headlined the list of players who got the league’s top plums after the UAAP officially named them earlier today at the Araneta Coliseum, while one each from the FEU Tamaraws and the UE Red Warriors completed the awardees.

La Salle do-it-all forward Kevin Quiambao was finally crowned as the men’s basketball tournament MVP and was also a part of the Mythical Five, and fellow Green Archer and graduating point guard Evan Nelle also was included on the list.

“Sobrang saya, nakuha ko na at last 'yung MVP. Nasama ako sa list ng mga nag-MVP coming from La Salle," Quiambao said about his award.

Nelle, on the other hand, shared that what he wants is the UAAP championship.

“It’s a pleasure, it’s really nice, but I want the bigger one,” said the senior.

KQ got 97.0 SPs which was the first among all players, while Nelle was third with 77.538 SPs.

Meanwhile, Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf joined the duo after he tallied 74.769 SPs, placing him fourth overall.

In yet another individual award, Francis Lopez was hailed as the Rookie of the Year after he got 60.357 SPs.

Finally, Rey Remogat, who got 85.929 SPs, finished second to KQ but was also included in the league’s best five this year, and completing the list was L-Jay Gonzales who placed fifth in total SPs with 66.857.