NU star Camille Clarin in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Finals on December 3, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA (UPDATED) — National University's hopes of clinching its eighth straight UAAP women’s basketball title are still alive.

This was after the Lady Bulldogs defeated University of Sto. Tomas, 72-70, in Game 2 of the Season 86 women's basketball finals on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Camille Clarin starred for NU with 18 points and eight assists, earning Player of the Game honors, Karl Pingol chipped in 12, and Princess Fabruada finished with 13.

They will be entering their first Game 3 since the Finals of UAAP Season 76, where they fell short against the De La Salle Lady Archers.

Ahead by two late in the final canto, Clarin had the chance to seal the game after she was fouled by Reynalyn Ferrer with still 11 ticks left in the game.

Clarin missed both of her shots, leaving the door open for UST, but Kent Pastrana missed her game-tying long deuce that would’ve sent the game into overtime.

Earlier in the same frame, down by six, 66-60, with still 3:42 left in the game, the Growling Tigresses managed to make it a one-possession game, 70-68, following a small scoring spurt by UST which was ended by a pair of free throw makes by Ferrer at the 1:42 mark.

Angelica Surada extended the lead to four yet again, but another perfect trip in the 15-foot-line from UST which came from Pastrana allowed the España-based squad to salvage another chance to extend the game or clinch the championship.

Pastrana, Ferrer, and Rocel Dionisio scored 15 markers each for UST, while Ana Tacatac finished with 12.

The deciding Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday, December 6, 12 PM at the same venue.

The Scores:

NU - 72 — Clarin 18, Pingol 14, Fabruada 13, Surada 8, Berberabe 5, Solis 5, Canuto 4, Betanio 3, Cayabyab 2, Konateh 0, Bartolo 0.

UST - 70 -– Pastrana 15, Ferrer 15, Dionisio 15, Tacatac 12, Santos 4, Soriano 3, Bron 3, Maglupay 2, Villasin 1, Ly 0, Ambo Fes 0.



Quarterscores: 21-26, 40-43, 59-57, 72-70