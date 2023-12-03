M5: Kairi, Yeb get rock star treatment in PH homecoming

Onic Esports ahead of their M5 World Championship matchup against Bigetron Sons. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Onic Esports, with two Pinoys, are arguably the country's biggest threat to keeping the dream to four consecutive world titles for an MPL Philippines squad intact.

Nonetheless, both Coach Yeb and Kairi were given a rock star treatment by the Pinoy crowd the EVM Convention Center as they marked their first game back home after almost two years, at the sidelines of the M5 World Championships group stages.

"Kasi naglaro na kami sa Indonesia at Cambodia, tingin ko itong meet and greet ang pinakasolid. Yung reaction nila, yung support sobrang na-appreciate namin," Kairi told the media after their win against Brazil's Bigetron Sons during the group stages held at the EVM Convention Center, Saturday night.

"Medyo inexpect namin na maraming galit sa amin, pero nung nakita namin ang support nila sobrang saya namin," he added.

Kairi and Coach Yeb last played for the Philippines in an international tournament during the M3 World Championships in Singapore under Onic Philippines alongside fellow Pinoys Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark "Markyyyy" Capacio, who found their footing in Indonesian squad Geek Fam.

Perhaps the loudest fanfare went to Kairi, who has been heralded as one of the most influential players in the team. Kairi, beyond being a heartthrob, is the first pro Pinoy player to win an MPL title outside the country, and the most impactful out of those who followed his footsteps.

"Nakakatuwa po kasi heartwarming ang welcome sa amin sa Pilipinas, kasi other country kami naglalaro at suportadong-suportado pa rin sila," Kairi, who also received a few gifts from fans, said.

Yeb said they have been in the country for around two weeks to train ahead of the M5 World Championships, which will be held at the EVM Convention Center and the Rizal Memorial Stadium from December 2 to 17.