M5: Hadess, Team Flash mark M5 debut with win over Burmese Ghouls

Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro during the M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro and the rest of Singapore's Team Flash marked their M5 World Championship debut on Sunday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Burmese Ghouls to kick off their campaign at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

Team Flash, in their first M-series campaign, sent Burmese Ghouls to their second straight loss and on the brink of elimination.

Burmese Ghouls clawed their way back from a slim lead to snag the first point.

Game 2 was a blowout in favor of Team Flash, who had 21 kills to Burmese Ghouls' 9. The Singaporean squad had nearly full control of the map, only conceding one turret.

The Singaporean champs would soon ride on this momentum to close things off.

Burmese Ghouls currently stand on a 0-2 card with one point after the Game 1 win.

Team Flash are currently second in the standings, behind AP Bren who have three points. They will face Mongolian squad Team Lilgun to further boost their chances on a playoffs seat.