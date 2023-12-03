M5: Ducky hopes Burmese Ghouls can get back on their feet

AP Bren head coach Francis "Duckey" Glindro and Vrendon "Vren" Lin during the M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA - Burmese Ghouls almost didn't make it in the M5 World Championships, and only confirmed their attendance less than a week before the competition.

Nonetheless, they turned up against one of the contender teams, the Philippines' very own AP Bren, after a strong Game 2 showing that saw them falter.

"I'm amazed at how they kept their composure. I'm quite impressed despite having less time to prepare. Props to them for showing up," AP Bren coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro said after the game.

It wasn't the first time the "Bren" franchise faced the organization, as then Bren Esports faced Burmese Ghouls in 2021 during the M2 World Championships. Then, Burmese Ghouls sunk them to the lower bracket before Bren exacted revenge in the Grand Finals.

Now, Burmese Ghouls have to regroup, prepare themselves, and adjust to their surroundings.

"M5 Burmese Ghouls is quite shaky at this point. Whereas M2 Burmese Ghouls whenever we face them in a major setup, they always step up. They are like a bunch of beasts whenever we play them but right now Burmese Ghouls, they are shaky. They had a long haul flight they flew like 27 hours so that's hard on their bodies. I hope they could regain their composure moving forward," Ducky said.

Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo agreed: "Maybe they haven’t adjusted yet to playing on the stage. So perhaps, in a couple of days, they will be able to adapt to the M5 stage."