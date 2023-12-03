Courtesy: Deus Vult during the M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA - Deus Vult on Sunday started their M5 World Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over North America's TheOhioBrothers during their group stage match held at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

With the match forced to a decider, The OhioBrothers held better control in the gold swing, amassing a 3,700 gold lead when the 30 minute mark lapsed.

But at the time Deus Vult had a better control of the lord dance, even managing to pick off BestPlayerOne and getting the game-winning lord.

The siege eventually led to a wipeout and a free push down the North American squad's base.

The game marked Deus Vult's players comeback, after their region missed out on the M4 World Championships due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Stanislav "SAWO" Reshnyak, who wielded a damage Diggie build, led the team as the Game 2 MVP.

Ahead of the world championships, they acquired the services of Pinoy coach Kenneth "FlySolo" Coloma.

TheOhioBrothers will face Geek Fam on Monday at 4 P.M. while Deus Vult will face Geek Fam the next day at 6 P.M.