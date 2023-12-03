Home  >  Sports

M5: Deus Vult marks M-series comeback with win over Hoon, TOB

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2023 05:45 PM

Courtesy: Deus Vult during the M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games. 
Courtesy: Deus Vult during the M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games. 

MANILA - Deus Vult on Sunday started their M5 World Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over North America's TheOhioBrothers during their group stage match held at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City. 

With the match forced to a decider, The OhioBrothers held better control in the gold swing, amassing a 3,700 gold lead when the 30 minute mark lapsed. 

But at the time Deus Vult had a better control of the lord dance, even managing to pick off BestPlayerOne and getting the game-winning lord. 

The siege eventually led to a wipeout and a free push down the North American squad's base. 

The game marked Deus Vult's players comeback, after their region missed out on the M4 World Championships due to the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Stanislav "SAWO" Reshnyak, who wielded a damage Diggie build, led the team as the Game 2 MVP. 

Ahead of the world championships, they acquired the services of Pinoy coach Kenneth "FlySolo" Coloma. 

TheOhioBrothers will face Geek Fam on Monday at 4 P.M. while Deus Vult will face Geek Fam the next day at 6 P.M.

Read More:  Esports   Gaming   Deus Vult   TheOhioBrothers   M5   M5 World Championships  