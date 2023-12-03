Latvia's Graudina, Samoilova win World Beach Pro Tour in Nuvali

Action between Latvia and Spain in beach volleyball. Handout/PNVF.

MANILA -- The Latvian pair of Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova ruled the Philippine leg of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge on Sunday at the Nuvali Sand Courts in Sta. Rosa City.

They flaunted their chemistry in a 21-14, 21-18 sweep of Spain's Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva to emerge as champions of the women's division.

"We’re very happy that we’ve become even more solid as a pair, although we needed to make some adjustments in both sets," said Graudina, who is ranked 14th in the world with her teammate.

Graudina led from the front with 18 points on 12 hits, four blocks and two aces while Samoilova held the fort on the defensive end with 13 digs plus 12 points on 12 attacks.

Earlier, they beat world No. 18 Terese Cannon and Megan Kraft of the United States in the quarterfinals, 21-19, 21-18, before fending off the powerhouse pair of Taina Silvi Bigi and Victoria Lopes Pereira Tosta, world No. 13, from Brazil, in the semifinals, 21-18, 21-17.

Bigi and Tosta went on to clinch bronze by beating world No. 20 Lezana Placette and Alexia Richard of France, 21-17, 21-14.

The tandem of Mendoza and Moreno defeated world No. 24 Taravadee Naraphornrapat and Worapeerachayakorn Kongphopsarutawadee of Thailand, 21-15, 21-16, in the quarterfinals.