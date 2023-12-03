Grateful Quiambao vows to go all out in Game 3 after MVP coronation

Kevin Quiambao raising his MVP and Mythical Five awards. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Newly minted UAAP men’s basketball tournament MVP Kevin Quiambao had a relatively quiet night during their win in Game 2 of the Season 86 Finals.

The 6-foot-7 Quiambao tallied nine points, 13 rebounds, and an assist in the De La Salle Green Archers’ 82-60 rout of the UP Fighting Maroons, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

But Quiambao made it clear that he was not thinking about the award as he entered the contest.

“Personally, yung sinasabi nila na MVP jitters, ‘di ko inisip yun,” he said during postgame.

“Talagang nag focus lang ako kung ano yung nasa laro. Yun nga, Game 2, sabi ko ‘di pwedeng ‘di kami manalo sa game na ‘to. Nung three straight practices namin, talagang nakipag bugbugan kami sa isa’t isa. Talagang tough love,” the Season 86 Mythical Five member added.

The La Salle star also shared that what he dwelled on is bouncing back from his abysmal Game 1 performance in the right manner.

“Ayun nga, nung first game, talagang sobrang ineffective ako. So ayun, kailangan ko lang i-step aside yung ego ko na maging off-ball player ako, na sinasabi ni coach,” he said.

“Nung Game 1, pinipilit ko talaga yung sitwasyon. Kahit parang ayaw sakin nung sitwasyon, pilit talaga ng pilit. The day after ng game, pinanood ko yung game, yung buong clips, hindi ako masyadong nakatulog. Ayun nga, kailangan ko mag-adjust and then ibaba yung ego ko para sa mga teammates ko.”

Still, he was grateful for achieving the MVP, especially since he was the first Green Archer to win the award since Ben Mbala, and the first local to be crowned since Kiefer Ravena.

“Sobrang saya ko na at least nakuha ko yung MVP officially. Kumbaga, nasama ako sa list ng mga nag MVP coming from La Salle,” he said.

But for the former NU Bullpups standout, all the credit must be extended to the whole DLSU squad.

“Pero credits talaga sa system ni coach at sa mga teammates ko dahil yung numbers ko nga, galing naman sa kanila. Lahat naman kami may factor kung bakit nakuha ko yung numbers na yun.”

Despite achieving this feat, however, Quiambao understands that like a broken record — the job is not yet finished.

“Hindi ko talaga ma-explain yung feeling ko. Pero sa Game 3, maggo-go hard pa kami and then makikita niyo kung ano yung nilaro namin talaga,” he said.

And for KQ, a monster performance from him in the decider is not what he and the Taft Cagers need, but instead, an all-out performance from each and every one of Topex Robinson’s cadets.

“Wala namang problema sakin kahit ‘di ko makuha yung numbers. Basta manalo kami, masaya na ako. Pero Game 3, talagang all-out, wala nang bukas yun. Win or go home yon, kaya paghahandaan ko talaga. Ngayon pahinga muna, bukas, live another day na naman.”