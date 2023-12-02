B.League: Thirdy helps San-En overcome Levanga

San-En's Thirdy Ravena. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix racked up their fourth straight win on Saturday, defeating the Levanga Hokkaido 87-73 at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

In their first game since November 12, the NeoPhoenix rode a big third quarter to pull away from Levanga and improve to 13-2 in the 2023-24 season of the B.League. They are tied for first place in the Central Conference with the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Ravena contributed 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting on top of four rebounds in a 22-minute stint. Yante Maten paced San-En with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Coty Clarke added 18 points and eight boards.

Dwight Ramos was inactive for Levanga, which lost its fourth straight game to fall to 3-12.

Also triumphant on Saturday were Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, as they booked an 87-82 win over the woeful Toyama Grouses at the Kataoka Arena Kyoto.

Wright had four points, three rebounds, and seven assists as Kyoto claimed just its fourth win of the season against 11 losses.

Toyama, which did not feature AJ Edu in the game, fell to 0-15.

Ray Parks Jr and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins registered their 12th win by beating the Ibaraki Robots, 89-79, at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Parks had two points, three steals, two rebounds, and five assists in 20 minutes as the Diamond Dolphins stayed on top of the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Ryukyu Golden Kings absorbed a 93-73 defeat against the Seahorses Mikawa at the Wing Arena Kariya. The defending champions dropped to 11-4, behind Nagoya for the lead in their conference.

Former UP star Carl Tamayo was scoreless in an eight-minute stint, with a rebound and an assist.

A 13-point effort from RJ Abarrientos wasn't enough as the Shinshu Brave Warriors also lost, 83-64, to the Akita Northern Happinets at the White Ring. Matthew Aquino also saw action in the loss, going 0-of-5 from the field in under 13 minutes.

Shinshu fell to 4-11 in the Central Conference.

In Division 2, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes defeated the Yamagata Wyverns, 85-75, at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena. Ravena had 14 points, four assists, and a rebound in the win.

Greg Slaughter had one point and three rebounds in a three-minute stint as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka lost to Bambitious Nara, 68-60.