Zamboanga Valientes, Sibugay Warriors square off for Vismin 25U title

The Zamboanga Valientes will be figuring in a title showdown Saturday against the Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors in the finals of the VisMin Super Cup 25U.

The Warriors clinched the first finals berth with a tough overtime win over Misamis Oriental Mariners, 93-92.

The Valientes then set a titular clash with Sibugay by blasting

the HapIsabela Pizza Pirates Basilan, 91-54.

The showdown for the 25-and-under supremacy will kick off at 8 p.m. at the Centralli Sports and Events Center in Zamboanga City.

Former NCAA stars JC Luciano and Rhayyan Amsali will once again spearhead the Valientes together with Denver Cadiz, Job Alcantara, Karl Garilao and Nurben Muktimar.

The Warriors are looking to repeat against the Valientes, whom they beat in the first meeting.

But the Valientes are enjoying the hometown advantage this time.