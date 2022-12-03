Jhanlo Mark Sangiao of Team Lakay during his Catchweight MMA match against Anacleto Lauron for ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Team Lakay secured its first win in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks as Jhanlo "The Machine" Sangiao submitted his compatriot LA Lauron at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday night.

Lauron tried to spring a surprise against the son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao by ignoring the fist bump and going for a flying knee.

Fortunately, the younger Sangiao caught Lauron in the air and forced the action to the ground.

During their mad scramble, Sangiao was able to secure his opponent's back, slipping his arm around Lauron's neck and going for the rear naked choke.

Lauron tapped out and allowed Sangiao to pick up the stoppage 1:50 into the first round.

ONE's rewarded Sangiao a $50,000 performance bonus ror his effort.

It was a welcome victory for Team Lakay's which saw two of their combatants suffer successive defeats on Saturday.

In ONE on prime Video 5 Saturday morning, Eduard Folayang succumbed to a TKO loss to Edson Marques.

This was followed by Jenelyn Olsim's stoppage defeat to Meng Bo in the opening match of ONE 164 in the evening.