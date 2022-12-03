MMA: Jenelyn Olsim suffers shock defeat vs China's Meng Bo

Jenelyn Olsim after getting dropped by Meng Bo in ONE 164. George Cavelo, ABS-CBN News

China's Meng Bo surprised Jenelyn Olsim in the latter's return to women's strawweight competition, stopping the Filipina in the first round of their match in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Meng deftly cast Olsim's guard aside before dropping a hammer right that dropped Olsim.

Meng quickly chased Olsim to the ground for the finisher until the referee stopped the fight 24 seconds into the first round.

Meng's victory, however, was in question before the bout as she missed their contracted 125-pound limit.

The Chinese fighter said after the fight she would be willing to give Olsim a rematch to clear any doubts.

Meng is known for her knockout ability, with 14 of her 20 wins coming from finishes.

This was Team Lakay's second loss on Saturday.

In ONE on Prime Video 5 early in the day, Eduard Folayang suffered a stoppage loss to Brazil's Edson Marques.