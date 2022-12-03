Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses’ Eka Soriano is set to be named as the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball MVP after lording over other players in statistical points.

Soriano put up 14.36 points per game, fourth-best in the league, aside from league’s best 7.14 assists per outing to top the individual race after the elimination round.

Overall, Soriano amassed a total of 92.286 SPs to create a comfortable margin against the second-running Kacey dela Rosa of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, who had 77.0.

Soriano MVP win will also mark the third straight season that a Tigress has won the top individual honor in the women's tournament.

UST center Grace Irebu was the MVP in Seasons 81 and 82.

Dela Rosa, on the other hand, will also claim the Rookie of the Year award with her impressive showing in her first year in the league, finishing with 16.42 points, 14.08 rebounds, and 3.08 blocks average.

Completing the Mythical 5 in the women’s division are Jhazmin Joson of Ateneo (74.714), Tacky Tacatac of UST (73.429) and Adamson’s Victoria Adeshina (72.214).

Soriano is expected to rally the Tigresses to the UAAP Finals as they face off with the no. 2 seed De La Salle Lady Archers in the rubber match of their semifinals series.

The winner between UST and La Salle will square off with the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs in the Finals.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.