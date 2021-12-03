PBA: TNT gets Carl Bryan Cruz in trade with Blackwater

Talk 'N Text beefed up its roster just a few days before the start of the PBA Governors Cup by getting Carl Bryan Cruz.

According the the league website, the Tropang GIGA shipped journeyman Jay Washington and surrendered two future picks to get the 6-foot-4 power forward. (LINK ON LEAGUE WEBSITE https://www.pba.ph/news/tnt-acquires-cbc-from-blackwater-in-exchange-for-jay-washington-2-future-picks)

The former Far Eastern University Tamaraw was picked by Alaska in the 2016 Special Draft. He stayed there until he was traded to Blackwater for Abu Tratter in 2019.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia is also building up his roster by getting Jvee Casio, bigman Barkley Ebona and Rashawn McCarthy.

Together with Washington, the 2005 No. 1 overall pick, the Bossing also secured TNT's second picks in the 2022 and 2025 Draft.