PBA: Alaska, NorthPort to kick off Governors Cup

Alaska Milk and NorthPorth will be looking for an early win when they kick off the PBA Governors Cup festivities on December 8 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Aces will be parading former NLEX import Olu Ashaolu when they face the Batang Pier at the 3 p.m. curtain raiser.

The Pido Jarencio-coached NorthPort, meanwhile will rely on Jordanian naturalized player Cameron Forte, who will make his PBA debut next Wednesday.

Jarencio is hopeful Forte will be able to push them deeper in the postseason play after placing fourth in the last Governors' Cup.

In the 6 p.m. main game, NLEX will be gunning for an early momentum against San Miguel Beer.

The Beermen are bringing in Brandon Brown, while NLEX banks on KJ McDaniels.

Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao is expecting good things to happen this conference.

"I think we'll have a good conference this coming conference," said Guiao, especially after signing Kris Rosales and trade acquisition Marion Magat.

"With KJ's presence, with our new guys, with the rest of the guys, we feel we have the players to complement one another and I think we can get to the semifinals," he said.