Martin Gozum will take the place of Talk 'N Text's Jeremiah Gray who will miss the PBA 3X3 tournament after going down with an injury.

Gray has been ruled out for the rest of the 3X3 season due to an ACL tear.

The 6-foot-2 Gozum, picked 53rd overall by the Tropang GIGA, will get his PBA break by joining Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Lervin Flores.

Aside from seeing action in the PBA D-League, Gozum also played for the Pasig Pirates and later the Bataan Risers in the MPBL.

He also suited up for AMACOR Mandaluyong in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3X3 Invitational.