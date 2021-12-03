Tickets to watch the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship in Singapore (M3) have sold out, game developers Moonton announced Friday, less than a week after ticket-selling opened.

Ticket booking site Sistic shows that ticket selling for M3 has sold out. Screengrab

The event, to be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, was opened to a limited live audience due to pandemic restrictions, from December 17 to 19 -- covering the last few days of the playoffs and the grand finals.

The tournament hosts up to 178 live fans per match. Event-goers must also be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, organizers previously announced.

Ticket-holders received game bundles where they could redeem heroes, skins, magic dusts, emblems, among others.

The tournament will be held from December 6 to 19, with 16 teams all over the world competing.

Two Philippine teams, Onic Philippines and Blacklist International, are representing the country in the tournament, in a bid to give the country a second straight crown.

