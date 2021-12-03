Tickets to watch the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship in Singapore (M3) have sold out, game developers Moonton announced Friday, less than a week after ticket-selling opened.
The event, to be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, was opened to a limited live audience due to pandemic restrictions, from December 17 to 19 -- covering the last few days of the playoffs and the grand finals.
The tournament hosts up to 178 live fans per match. Event-goers must also be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, organizers previously announced.
Ticket-holders received game bundles where they could redeem heroes, skins, magic dusts, emblems, among others.
The tournament will be held from December 6 to 19, with 16 teams all over the world competing.
Two Philippine teams, Onic Philippines and Blacklist International, are representing the country in the tournament, in a bid to give the country a second straight crown.
